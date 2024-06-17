Catch Up and Read driven by excellence for teachers, students

A Dallas-based nonprofit is proving that a little bit of help can go a long way when it comes to a child’s reading skills.

“Our model is unique because we have two people who benefit: the students and the teachers. We train elementary teachers in the best practicing of reading instruction,” Carol Goglia, President and CEO of Catch Up and Read said.

Goglia said the 15-year-old organization is working to do so many things. But one thing they are not doing is trying to change the way teachers strategize in the classroom, but rather empowering them to enhance their gifts.

It’s all in line with Ayanna Jackson’s master plan as the curriculum manager for the program.

“Students are four times more likely to graduate from high school if they are reading on grade level by third grade. When you talk about children that are living in poverty, it’s actually 13 times more likely that if they are reading on grade level by third grade, then that’s their chance of graduating from high school,” Jackson said.

Catch Up & Read

She added evidence that the program they have in place is working.

“Students are growing anywhere from 50 to 169 points jumping grade levels has been amazing. We always say 30 minutes a day is really good to read. It keeps the reading going. If parents can sit with their children and keep them engaged too, I think it will make the summer breeze a lot easier,” Jackson said.

Catch Up and Read has free resources for parents through their website and social media pages.