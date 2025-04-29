Brides beware: Tariffs impacting wedding dress industry

As wedding season ramps up, brides-to-be across North Texas may be facing more than just pre-ceremony jitters.

Due to a new wave of tariffs imposed on imported goods, everything from wedding dresses to accessories and decorations is expected to get more expensive – and soon.

"Every day is a new day. You never know what to expect," said Ruby Bhandari, owner of Silk Threads in Carrollton.

Bhandari specializes in custom bridal and men's formal wear, especially for North Texas's growing South Asian community.

She’s been in business for 34 years in DFW, importing elaborate hand-sewn and hand-beaded dresses directly from artisans in India. She also buys high-quality silks from China.

However, with new import fees and a combined 145% tariff on many goods from China, recently imposed by the Trump administration, Bhandari is preparing for a difficult shift.

“I think the intentions were good, but we want to make sure that we're not affecting any American business. We're small business owners, and this is how we survive. This is how I survived for the last 34 years,” she said. "I think bizarre is a good word. Everything is unexpected, every day is a new day. You never know what to expect."

The tariffs are already impacting the retail industry. According to NBC News, some online retailers are hitting U.S. customers with hefty import charges due to the trade war.

According to industry experts, around 90% of wedding gowns and formalwear are manufactured in Asia, where the specialized labor and intricate beading required for gowns are more readily available, unlike in the U.S., where the infrastructure for mass production doesn’t currently exist.

"Our collection is not something that you can make here in the United States; it is something that has to be made in India, in the country of origin with those artisans,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari is also worried about the connections that she works with overseas, who are also supporting villages in India as part of a goodwill agreement between the designers, artisans, and dress shops.

“We're supporting women who have lost their husbands, who need to continue doing this beautiful work. And we need to support them and make sure that they are getting what they need,” she said. “Clients are scaling back, the designers are scaling back – and the villages that they’re helping to make ends meet and have at least three meals a day, it’s going to hurt them the most.”

Currently, the U.S. has imposed a 26% tariff on goods imported from India.

Bhandari said she stocked up on inventory to prepare for the busy wedding season, but warned that prices could rise across the industry once that inventory is gone if the tariffs continue.

“We were not expecting that this tariff business was going to go through, and once it did, we realized that we had the existing collections. Thank God that we got them earlier because that is what is going to save the consumer at this time some money,” she said. “My advice to anyone getting married – for the next 365 days, if you have a vision and you want to save some money, you need to come in now. Brides need to come in now, grooms need to come in now.”

Consumer experts agree that planning ahead may be the best way to avoid unexpected sticker shock as tariffs continue to impact the industry.

Here are some ways to stay ahead:

Don’t wait to buy : If you find a gown, suit, or décor item you love, buy it now, before prices rise further.

: If you find a gown, suit, or décor item you love, buy it now, before prices rise further. Book and pay vendors early : Lock in contracts and pricing as soon as possible.

: Lock in contracts and pricing as soon as possible. Build in a 10–15% buffer in wedding savings : Add a cushion to your budget to account for sudden price increases.

: Add a cushion to your budget to account for sudden price increases. Read vendor contracts closely : Look for clauses that allow vendors to raise prices due to supply chain issues or inflation.

: Look for clauses that allow vendors to raise prices due to supply chain issues or inflation. Get creative with décor: Shop thrift stores, clearance sales, and Facebook Marketplace. Many couples sell gently used wedding items at a steep discount after their big day.

As Bhandari and others brace for an uncertain year ahead, one thing is clear: Waiting too long to plan could cost couples big.

“They need to see what we have and all the beautiful collections – choose from what's already here. That would save them a lot of money,” she said.