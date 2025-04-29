Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD could close at least 10 campuses amid budget crisis

The meeting at Dunbar High School on Monday was the first of several to be held by the district this week.

By Keenan Willard

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re learning more tonight about Fort Worth ISD’s plans to close at least 10 campuses as the district faces a drop in enrollment.

At Dunbar High School on Monday, district leaders held the first of four community meetings this week, laying out which campuses could have to shut their doors.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“It is at the point where we are actually having to put names of schools for the possibility,” said Dr. Karen Molinar, Superintendent with Fort Worth ISD.

Fort Worth ISD is moving forward with its plan to close campuses after a $17 million budget shortfall this year and falling $45 million in the red last school year.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The superintendent told NBC 5 that in their latest plan, Fort Worth ISD is recommending between 10 and 17 campuses to close over the next five years.

“You know, we have to make these tough decisions, we do have a decreased enrollment,” said Molinar. “One of the main things we wanted to commit to is not changing the feeder patterns right now.”

Previously, the district had announced recommendations to close Kirkpatrick Elementary School, Kirkpatrick Middle School (consolidating with J.P. Elder), Briscoe Elementary School, Morningside Middle School, Dillow Elementary School, and De Zavala Elementary School.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 45 mins ago

Snake rescued from Arlington tree finds new home

Pet Adoption 47 mins ago

Only on NBC 5: 100+ rescues from packed Texas shelters flown to other states

Tonight, they told families they’re also recommending shuttering Sunrise-McMillan and Pate Elementary Schools.

“It’s sad, heartbreaking because some of those teachers at some of those campuses, that has been the only school that they’ve worked at,” said Sherry Starr, special ed and resource teacher at A.M. Pate Elementary.

Fort Worth ISD is trying to minimize the losses: they’re proposing turning Pate Elementary into a new boys or girls leadership academy, and they’re building a new Walton Elementary School campus.

Still, some Fort Worth ISD parents are concerned about the impact closures will have on their current and future students.

“It’s worrisome, you know, it’s kind of where we’re going in a way,” said Marialy Montes. “We’re not filling up the occupancy how we should be.”

A full list of upcoming Fort Worth ISD community meetings can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us