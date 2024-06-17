Food bank hosts day camp to empower kids to fight hunger

A day camp in Plano goes beyond sports or arts and crafts. It empowers young people to understand and fight hunger in their community.

The North Texas Food Bank announced its second annual day camp for children ages 8-11 on Mondays this summer from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the North Texas Food Bank Perot Family Campus located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075.

Campers get a behind-the-scenes look at at the NTFB with activities related to hunger, gardening and nutrition. They also take part in packing kitted food boxes for neighbors facing hunger.

There are five more Kids Camp sessions available for sign-up:

July 1, 2024

July 15, 2024

July 22, 2024

July 29, 2024

August 5, 2024

The $30 registration fee provides 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas facing hunger.

Registration for Kids Camp can be found here.

Texas now has the highest number of people facing hunger in the nation, and the DFW area is third behind LA and NYC.

“At the North Texas Food Bank, fighting hunger together means engaging everyone in our community – and that includes getting a jump start on empowering the youngest generation to understand and fight hunger in their neighborhoods and communities,” said Cassie Collins, Director of Community Engagement for the North Texas Food Bank, in a news release.

“The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country with 1 in every 6 kids facing hunger. Kids Camp is a great way to build the next generation of hunger warriors.”