If you're planning to travel soon, make sure you're aware of new entry requirements to avoid last-minute surprises.

Real ID - Required for U.S. Domestic Flights

Starting May 7, 2025, all travelers flying within the United States must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another TSA-approved form of identification at airport security checkpoints.

Not sure if your ID qualifies? Check with the DMV, you can learn more about Real ID requirements here.

Of course, a passport or passport card works, and there is a whole list of other acceptable forms of ID on the TSA's website.

UK Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)

If you’re heading to the United Kingdom, you’ll need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before you arrive.

The ETA costs about $13 U.S. dollars per person. It’s valid for multiple trips over two years or until your passport expires. The application must be completed before traveling to the UK. Go to the ETA's website for U.S. Citizens to apply.

European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS)

Traveling to France, Italy, Spain, or other European destinations? Soon, U.S. citizens will need approval from the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) before entering 30 European countries in the Schengen Area.

ETIAS is not a visa, but it is a mandatory pre-travel authorization.The application costs about $8 U.S. dollars for travelers ages 18 to 70 (It's free for minors under 18 and seniors over 70).

Once approved, ETIAS is valid for three years or until your passport expires.Your passport must be valid for at least three months after leaving Europe.

ETIAS has been postponed several times but is still expected to start this year. Learn more about requirements at the official website.