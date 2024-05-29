Oncor expects most power to be restored by Friday or Saturday

Oncor says it could be Friday or Saturday before power restoration is "substantially complete" after devastating thunderstorms early Tuesday morning.

In a statement on their website, Oncor said crews were working around the clock to get the power back on and that in the first 24 hours since the storm they had restored service to more than 340,000 customers.

At its peak on Tuesday, Oncor reported more than 650,000 customers were without power. At 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oncor's Stormcenter website showed just over 240,000 customers were still without electricity.

Oncor said about 5,000 additional workers have been deployed from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia to assist in the recovery effort. Teams, Oncor said, are working in 16-hour shifts to restore power in North Texas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"While teams continue to restore power, their efforts have been hindered by flooding, fallen trees and other debris, which has caused access issues and poor driving conditions," Oncor said. "In heavily damaged areas, wide swaths of power lines and distribution equipment are not only being repaired but must also be reconstructed."

Oncor said in some of those areas teams are facing complex repairs like removing uprooted trees and installing new utility poles and transformers where existing ones had been damaged beyond repair.

"We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and remain focused on doing all we can to restore the remaining outages as quickly and safely as possible," Oncor said. "We estimate that restoration will be substantially complete by Friday evening, weather permitting. Harder hit areas are expected to be restored Saturday."

If you're still without power, Oncor asked customers to examine their equipment, including the meter and Weatherhead, to make sure they didn't appear damaged or removed. If so, an electrician will need to make repairs and a city inspection could be required before power can be safely restored.

Oncor reminds everyone to stay away from downed power lines, especially those who are in an area where there are downed trees or limbs. Customers are urged to keep themselves and pets out of harm's way and to call 911 immediately. If the line is energized, anything touching the line, including a fence or tree branch, could also be energized.

HOW TO REPORT A POWER OUTAGE

To report a power outage or to check the status of an outage, download the MyOncor app, text OUT to 66267, or call 888-313-4747.