How to celebrate: May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

NBC 5 is highlighting North Texans who are proud of their culture and how it has shaped what it means to be part of the fastest-growing population in Texas.

While some events are already underway, there are so many more ways to celebrate across the metroplex this month.

In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest celebrations in the region will take place at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Asian Heritage Fest is happening May 17 through May 19, featuring food vendors, cultural performances, daily lion dances and an inaugural 5K race. The entire event is free to attend along with free parking.

NBC 5 spoke with the CEO of Asia Times Square, Matthew Loh, who has worked very hard in the last decade to transform the shopping center into a cultural hub for many Asian American families in DFW.

“Our mission is preserving tradition and promoting culture,” he said. “Our mission statement is to become the destination connecting cultures and communities. And this has been the fabric of our businesses, to bring people together, to unite people.”

Some of the largest Lunar New Year and heritage festivals in the region happen at Asia Times Square.

Loh has also faithfully served on the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board for the last 10 years. With his leadership, the chamber became the very first in North Texas to have created an Asian Business Division, which catapulted the chamber into a multicultural business professional organization. The Asian Business Division was recognized during the 113th U.S. Congress, Second Session and is now part of the Congressional Record.

His family is also behind the Hong Kong Market Place grocery store that has been in Dallas since the 1980s. Loh, the youngest of his family, graduated from the University of Texas, Arlington in 1995 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering but took on the family business to help create change.

Despite a steadily growing Asian American population in North Texas, Loh remembers how difficult it was in the early days to find businesses that catered to those communities.

“Very extremely limited, extremely limited. It was hard to find the food and the exotic foods that we grew up loving to eat,” he said.

Many years before they settled in North Texas and laid the groundwork for their business legacy, Loh and his parents experienced hardship as refugees escaping Vietnam in the 1970s.

“We took huge risks to come to America,” he said. “We did risk our lives as refugees escaping Vietnam. So now that we're in this country, we have taken full advantage of all the opportunities that it provides.”

Loh said he's proud to be part of a growing wave generation that is building up their pride of identity here in DFW.

"It means a lot. I'm a very proud Asian-American. And as all immigrants in the U.S., there are challenges and difficulties that we have to overcome. No different from my family,” he said.

In fact, the Asian Heritage Fest was started in response to the anti-Asian hate that started to grow during the pandemic.

"There were times where I would drive up to my own property and some guy would come up and just tell me to get the blank out of this country. And that is, to me, the most un-Americanized thing to say,” he said. "What is extremely important to me – especially in the month of May for Asian Heritage Month – is our purpose. Our purpose is to replace ignorance with acceptance. I think the root of all the issues that we face in our society, I believe, is from pure ignorance. And so that's why it's so important for us to host this cultural event and bring other cultural events here at Asia Times Square, because at the end of the day, we have so much in common."

Mark your calendars – here is a list of AAPI Heritage Month events happening around DFW:

Tuesday, May 7 - 7:30 p.m.

What: Lakefront Live! with 박준하 Junha

Where: Bath House Cultural Center - 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, TX 75218

Details: Junha is an up-and-coming jazz saxophonist from Los Angeles, California, currently residing in Denton, Texas to pursue a music degree at the University of North Texas. His vision is to push the sound of jazz forward and expand on the creative boundaries of improvisation. He has played with and been mentored by some of modern jazz’s greatest musicians, including Kamasi Washington, Immanuel Wilkins, Logan Richardson, Quincy Davis, etc. He incorporates influences from different artists of all types of music, such as John Coltrane, J Dilla, Braxton Cook, Roy Hargrove, and more.

Thursday, May 9 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What: City Hall Celebration

Where: Dallas City Hall 1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX 75201

Details: The Association of Asian American City Employees is partnering with the Bangladeshi American Community of Texas to celebrate Bangladesh during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. At 11:40 AM, Mayor Eric Johnson will lead a Bangladeshi flag dedication ceremony, followed by cultural performances, a fashion show, and food samples at noon in the lobby.

Friday, May 10 – All day

What: Free admission day at Fort Worth Botanical Garden

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Details: FWBG’s free admission days are an invitation for all to explore this 120-acre sanctuary of nature in the middle of the city. No tickets are needed, simply arrive during Garden hours. The garden features the famous Fort Worth Japanese Garden, which was recently named the most peaceful place in Texas and among the quietest in the United States.

Saturday, May 11 - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: AAPI Celebration

Where: George W. Hawkes Downtown Library – 100 S Center St #327, Arlington, TX 76010

Details: Join the Arlington Public Library in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. Hear from two distinguished local AAPI authors, Ann Katagiri and Amanda Churchill, about their experience publishing The Turtle House (Churchill) and Den Chan: The Cat Who Crossed the Ocean (Katagiri). The author talk will be followed by a Hula performance by Grace Hula Company with instruction on how to follow along with the dances.

Friday-Sunday, May 17 to May 19

What: Asian Heritage Fest

Where: Asia Times Square – 2615 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX

Details: The annual Asian Heritage Fest at Asia Times Square will feature cultural performances, daily Lion dances, food vendors and more. Admission is free and parking is free but be sure to plan ahead, as parking fills up fast. Click here for details.

Saturday, May 18 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: AAPI Family Weekend

Where: Sammons Park – 2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

Details: Dallas Police Department Office of Community Affairs is hosting the 2nd Annual AAPI Celebration in collaboration with AT&T Performing Arts Center on May 18th 10AM-2PM at Sammons Park. This free outdoor extravaganza is dedicated to commemorating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and promises a vibrant showcase of performances, artist demonstrations, and diverse community booths.

Saturday May 18 – 4 p.m.

What: Meals & Memories: a Community Tasting for Asian American & Pacific Islander Month

Where: J. Erik Jonsson Central Library – Dallas

Details: Years of history and tradition are contained in the food we eat every day. Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with food, community, and conversation. Enjoy a selection of small plates created by Daisy Chuskul, chef and owner of Bangkok Inn, a family-owned restaurant serving Dallas since 1982. Click here to register.

Sunday, May 19 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Dallas Dragon Boat Festival

Where: Bath House Cultural Center - 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, TX 75218

Details: The City of Dallas and National Association of Asian American Professionals present the 1st Annual AAPI Heritage & Dragon Boat Festival. The free and family-friendly event features live performances, hands-on workshops, art, food, vendors, and watch or paddle along with the Dragon Boat race on White Rock Lake.

Sunday, May 19 – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Teen Craft: K-pop Keychains!

Where: Pleasant Grove Branch Library 7310 Lake June Rd., Dallas, TX 75217

Details: Teens are invited to a special K-POP themed program where they will be making their own keychains with pictures of their favorite k-pop artists. Whether you are a BLINK, ARMY, STAY, or a MOA, come enjoy some music and crafting time!

Friday, June 7 – 7:05pm

What: Texas Rangers Asian Heritage Night

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington

Details: For the first time ever, Asia Times Square will be bringing an Asian Heritage Night to Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers – World Series Champions. Fans are invited you to take part in this historic community night. While there are still tickets available for purchase through the Rangers website, the special tickets to receive the commemorative jersey is already sold out.