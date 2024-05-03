Live Radar: Stormy pattern continues this weekend

Unsettled weather continues to stick around through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance of spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. An occasional severe storm is possible, but the bigger threat will be periods of heavy rain and potential areas of flooding.

A flood watch has been posted for locations southeast of DFW through Sunday afternoon. Upwards of 2-4" of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Despite the rain chances, there will be several hours of dry weather each day, so a weekend washout is unlikely.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Continue to check back for further updates!