weather

Live Radar: Stormy pattern continues this weekend

More rain and storms are possible

By Adrienne Vonn

Unsettled weather continues to stick around through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance of spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. An occasional severe storm is possible, but the bigger threat will be periods of heavy rain and potential areas of flooding.

A flood watch has been posted for locations southeast of DFW through Sunday afternoon. Upwards of 2-4" of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Despite the rain chances, there will be several hours of dry weather each day, so a weekend washout is unlikely.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Continue to check back for further updates!

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us