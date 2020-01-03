NBC 5 Forecast: A Nice Weekend Ahead

forecast

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Conditions will be favorable for watching the Quadrantid meteor showers. Get away from city lights and look to the northeast.

The weekend will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the 60s.

The quiet weather pattern will last into the first half of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 38. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: W 5-10 mph.


SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.


MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 40. High: 64. Wind: N 10 mph.


TUESDAY: Cooler with sunshine. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: N 10-15 mph.


WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: S 15-25 mph.


THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.


FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 44. High: 60. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.


SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. High: 58. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 39. High: 59. Wind N 10-20.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. High: 59. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

