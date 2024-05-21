Four Plano ISD campuses recommended for closure

The future of the school district in one of the largest cities in north Texas is one step closer to coming into focus.



After months of community meetings, the long-range facility planning committee recommended closing four campuses within the Plano ISD.



In the east cluster, the committee recommended closing Forman Elementary and Armstrong Middle Schools.



In the central cluster, the committee recommended closing Davis Elementary and Carpenter Middle Schools.



In the west cluster, the committee said because of unpredictable new student growth, more time is needed for further study. A deadline for additional study was set for December 2024.



The committee said the recommendations were made based on the age-useful life for each campus, efficiencies, and enrollment figures.

Zach Carson has a 6th-grade son who attends Carpenter Elementary School. He says closing the campus would have a major impact on his family.

"The downside is Plano has allowed the housing market to price out young families, so now the only people who can afford to live here are older people who don't have kids that go to school," said Carson.



Plano ISD attributes the enrollment decline to the rising cost of homes in Plano, which averages $584,000, graduating classes larger than incoming kindergarten classes, decreasing birth rates, and growth in northern districts.



The Plano ISD school board is expected to vote on the recommendations in June.



Changes would take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.