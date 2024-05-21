Colleyville

Husband charged with murder after stabbing wife to death at Colleyville home: police

The woman was found lying unconscious on the kitchen floor when police officers showed up

By De'Anthony Taylor

Police are trying to determine what led to the fatal stabbing of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband at a Colleyville home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colleyville Police Department, officers received a call just before 4 p.m. about a domestic disturbance and a stabbing at a home in the 6700 block of St. Moritz Parkway.

When the police arrived at the scene, they detained two male relatives who were inside the house. Later, they found 57-year-old Cathy Jones-Hudiburg unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Colleyville Police said when paramedics showed up, they learned a stab wound had mortally injured the woman. Jones-Hudiburg was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, immediately prompting a homicide investigation.

Jones-Hudiburg's husband, 57-year-old Jason Hudiburg, was taken into custody following further investigation and questioning by detectives, authorities said. The man was booked into jail and charged with murder in the death of his wife.

The police department told NBC 5 that North Richland Hills Crime Scene investigators are assisting with processing the scene as the investigation continues.

