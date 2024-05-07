Food & Drink

Would you put pickles in your Dr Pepper? This viral video is convincing you to try it

A viral TikTok video is encouraging people to try pickles in their Dr Pepper

By Lucy Ladis

TikTok/MISSISSIPPIMEMAW

A Dr Pepper recipe posted on TikTok by Jenny Smith, aka @mississippimemaw, has gone viral.

In the video, Smith explains how to order a drink with pickles at Sonic and how popular adding pickles to Dr Pepper is.

The Mississippi creator reminds everyone "don't knock it till you try it," and if you like Dr Pepper and pickles separately you'll probably like them together.

Would you try this unique recipe?

@mississippimemaw

Pickle Dr Pepper #pickle #sonic #sonicdrivein #pickles #fyp #fastfood #mississippi

♬ original sound - Mississippi Memaw

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
