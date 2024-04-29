As April ends and May gets underway, North Texas is now about halfway through our severe weather season.

The season usually begins in late March and wraps up by mid-June. During that time, we have the majority of the severe weather we see during the year. There are exceptions, but most years March through June produces the bulk of yearly severe weather.

The following graphic shows a breakdown of all the tornadoes that have occurred since 1880 in North Texas:

So far this year, severe weather has been fairly tame. There have been 15 confirmed tornadoes, with one in March and 14 in April.

All of the April tornadoes occurred on April 26 and 28. The majority of the twisters were weak, either EF 0 or EF 1 with winds of less than 100 mph.

The average number of tornadoes in a year in North Texas is around 25. The most ever recorded was in 2015 when there were 76. That was also DFW's wettest year on record with over 62 inches of precipitation.

Despite a slow start to the severe weather season, it's possible that the second half could be more active.

Make sure you remain weather aware in the coming weeks and stay tuned to NBC 5 for the most accurate forecasts.