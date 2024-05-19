Frisco sees spike in bobcat, coyote sightings as summer season approaches

Residents in the Frisco area have recently reported an uptick in wild animal sightings in their neighborhoods, prompting concerns about safety and wildlife management.

A striking image of a large bobcat spotted in a neighborhood during daylight hours was shared with NBC 5, while a video captured a coyote running down a neighborhood street, further highlighting the issue.

According to Frisco Animal Services, this time of year typically increases wildlife activity as animals like bobcats and coyotes are on the move. As a result, the department has received a higher volume of calls reporting wildlife sightings in residential areas.

In response to these developments, local authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize interactions with wild animals.

Additionally, Frisco Animal Services said it is working to educate the public about wildlife behavior and provide guidance on safely navigating these encounters.