Shooting at Broadstone Paragon in Dallas leaves 2 women dead, 1 man hurt

Two women are dead, and a man is hospitalized following a triple shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas early Saturday morning.

Dallas Police officers responded to the 2400 block of N. Washington Avenue around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting at the Broadston Paragon Apartments.

When authorities arrived at the scene, police said they found the bodies of two women who had been mortally wounded by gunfire and a man suffering from being shot.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The male victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

According to homicide investigators, a suspect shot both women and the man at the apartments before fleeing the scene.

The women's names have not been released to the public, and the police department did not reveal any details about the suspect's description.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.