Dallas

Shooting at Broadstone Paragon in Dallas leaves 2 women dead, 1 man hurt

By De'Anthony Taylor

Two women are dead, and a man is hospitalized following a triple shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas early Saturday morning.

Dallas Police officers responded to the 2400 block of N. Washington Avenue around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting at the Broadston Paragon Apartments.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

When authorities arrived at the scene, police said they found the bodies of two women who had been mortally wounded by gunfire and a man suffering from being shot.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The male victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

According to homicide investigators, a suspect shot both women and the man at the apartments before fleeing the scene.

The women's names have not been released to the public, and the police department did not reveal any details about the suspect's description.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Food & Drink 3 hours ago

Houston-based doughnut chain, Shipley's, to open 61 new locations

Fort Worth 7 hours ago

East Fort Worth Art Gallery turning heads with unique approach

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

DallasCrime and Courts
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us