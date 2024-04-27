The National Weather Service crews out conducting surveys of damage after Friday's storms and have so far found evidence of six tornadoes in North Texas.

SIX TORNADOES IN THREE COUNTIES FRIDAY

Three separate tornadoes were found in Navarro County.

NBC 5 crews monitored the track of storms as they moved through North Texas. Timelapse video shows funnels attempting to form Friday afternoon near Rice in Ellis County.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Two EF-1 tornadoes near Navarro Mills Lake had maximum wind speeds of 110 mph and moved northeast toward Emhouse. A brief EF-0 tornado formed northwest of Frost with a maximum wind speed of 80 mph.

Annette Chandler talks to NBC 5's Maria Guerrero about the massive damage at her home in the town of Frost in Navarro County after reports of a tornado on April 26, 2024.

The small tornado was strong enough to overturn manufactured homes, but no injuries were reported.

Additional tornadoes were found in Mclennan and Hill Counties.

Hill County took a direct hit from a storms that swept through North Texas. NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans has more.

Crews found evidence of a brief EF-0 and another EF-1 tornado near China Springs.

Debris from an EF-2 tornado was found east of the town of West near the Mclennan-Hill County line.

North Texans captured video of tornadoes, funnels and approaching storms on Friday, April 26, 2024.

NWS crews are still assessing the damage in Hill County, with the results expected Saturday night.

The NWS says a final report may take a few days to complete as additional damage surveys may be needed.

NBC 5’s Weather Experts help you prepare for severe weather with an in-depth look on how to keep you and your loved ones safe during storms.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE 'WEATHER AWARE'

Spring in North Texas means there is an increased need to remain weather-aware.

You don't have to be a meteorologist but you must stay "weather aware." This means having a way to stay updated, like the NBC DFW app. with severe weather push alerts turned on, you will get information the minute the National Weather Service issues a watch or warning for your current location, or any location you choose, like your home.

KNOW YOUR WEATHER TERMINOLOGY

The most important thing during severe storms season is understanding weather terminology.

A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible, and that you need to be alert to changing weather conditions.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted by trained storm spotters or indicated on weather radar. In this case, you should take shelter immediately.

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

Besides being aware, it's important to have a plan for you and your family, whether you're at home, work or school.

If there is a tornado warning in your area, you need to know where to go to safely wait out the storm.

Get to the lowest level of your home and go to an interior room away from windows -- put as many walls between you and the outside of your home as possible. Use blankets, pillows or cushions to shield yourself from possible debris. Watch NBC 5 or Telemundo 39 on your NBCDFW app so that you know when you are in the clear from severe weather.

If you are in a high-rise building or apartment complex, get to the lowest floor possible away from windows.

If you are in a manufactured or mobile home, get out, even mobile homes that are tied down offer little protection from tornadoes. Identify a sturdy structure you can get to quickly where you can ride out the storm. If it's not possible to get to a safe shelter, you should lie in a low spot or ditch and cover your head with your hands.

If you’re in a vehicle with a tornado approaching, don't keep driving and don't take shelter under a bridge or overpass. Get to a shelter and if that's not an option abandon your vehicle and hide in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.

THINK ABOUT CREATING AN EMERGENCY KIT

On top of knowing where to go for safety and make sure supply kits are stocked for possible aftermath.

FEMA has made a list of basic emergency supplies that should be on hand. The kit includes a first aid kit, battery-operated radios, a flashlight, cell phone chargers, at least three days of non-perishable food with a can opener, and one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days.