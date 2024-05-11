Reward increased for wanted sex offender with Dallas County ties

The reward for Marcos Christopher Alonzo, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and March's featured fugitive, has been increased to $4,000 for information leading to his arrest if the tip is received before the end of May.

Alonzo, 46, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He has been wanted since Feb. 2023, when he fled from his last known address in Hutchins, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alonzo was convicted of assault causing bodily injury-family enhancement and obstruction/retaliation in 2002 and served five years in prison altogether for both offenses.

In 2005, Alonzo was convicted and given another five-year prison sentence for indecency with a child by contact following an incident involving a 5-year-old girl.

Texas DPS said in 2011, Alonzo was convicted for failing to register as a sex offender and was subsequently given a three-year prison term.

Crime Stoppers describe Alonzo as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, arms, and hands and scars on his left hand, left knee, and forearm.

Alonzo is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities advise not to approach him.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). Tippers can submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive they have information and clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

Submit a Facebook tip.

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.