What mom doesn't want to feel loved, appreciated and truly spoiled on Mother's Day?

Sure, the clock is running out on tracking down the perfect gift before Sunday, but it's not too late to find last-minute savings and freebies for mom.

From free frozen yogurt to free flowers, restaurants, brands and retailers are helping to make Mother's Day easy and affordable this year.

Deals/Events at Retail Stores

If you're a Lowe's Rewards Member, you can sign up to receive a free one-pint annual plant at your local Lowe’s store on May 11-12. Just sign into your Lowe’s Rewards account, and reserve your freebie under the “My Rewards” section to get your mom flowers just in time for Mother's Day.

If she's a mom to young kids, she'll love creating something together with them. PBK is hosting a free Mother's Day craft event at participating stores on May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon local time.

Space is limited so RSVP ahead of time.

Is mom getting a new phone for Mother's Day? Walk out of the store with two gifts instead of one.

Select Verizon stores will be gifting a limited-edition Mother’s Day mercado bag by Latina lifestyle brand, Hija De Tu Madre (HDTM) with any purchase.

Contests

Enter the “Love Each Day” sweepstakes by May 15 for a chance to win a prize package from Bonne Maman and Milk Street that you can enjoy with your mom.

5 lucky winners will receive:

A $500 Milk Street gift card

2 jars of Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread (12.7 oz.)

1 Bonne Maman Sampler Gift Tin

4 jars of Bonne Maman Preserves (13 oz.)

1 jar of Bonne Maman Lemon Curd (12.7 oz.)

4 jars of Bonne Maman Fruit Spreads (11.8 oz.)

Send mom a free AI-generated card and share it on social media to enter for a chance to win a trip home to hug mom in person.

People living in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico can enter for a chance to win a plane ticket home by following these steps:

1) Create your Mother’s Day card at mgrm.link/makeyourmothersday and save it to your device

2) Head to Instagram and follow @MoneyGram

3) Post your Mother’s Day card as an Instagram Story and tag @MoneyGram

Contest runs through Wednesday, May 15.

The frozen pierogi company is inviting parents to take the Mrs. T's Go-Fun-Me Challenge – a commitment to make a simple dinner one night a week and use the time saved to create a memorable family experience in or out of the home instead.

From now until June 3, parents can opt into the challenge by visiting www.MrsTsPierogies.com/Go-Fun-Me. One deserving parent who takes the challenge will win $1,000 a month for an entire year and a year's supply of pierogies.

The brand will also surprise some fans on social media with Go-Fun-Me kits with everything needed to create an unforgettable family night, like setting up a backyard movie or going on an outdoor adventure.

Online Deals

Gift mom a new book and support independent bookstores. From now through May 12, save 10% on select titles with code LOVEMYMOM.

Get rid of those toxic Teflon pans and upgrade mom's cookware with Caraway. Bundle and save 15% as part of Caraway's Mother's Day collection. Discount is automatically applied.

Calpak has the best luggage, diaper bags, packing cubes, and any other kind of bags she could need. Right now, save 15% on orders over $100. Discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Gift mom the trendiest romper of the summer and save. Dick's Sporting Goods has a sale on Free People's Hot Shot Onesie in the red and ivy color. Pay just $43.97 - $45.97 versus the regular price of $70.00.

If she practices yoga, get her the CALIA 5mm Dry Grip Yoga Mat in the beautiful Terracotta color and save $20.00.

Help mom become the healthiest version of herself. From now until May 12, save $100 on a Hurom juicer with code HEALTHYMOM.

The eco-conscious luxury boxed wine brand is having a sale now through May 12. Take 20% off any two or more Eco-Magnums of Juliet with code MOM20.

Clip a $30 off coupon on Amazon to save on an automatic ice cream maker, freestanding wine cooler and counter-top oven. The promo will be active until May 12.

Food Deals

If you're a Rewards Member, get yourself a Cinnamon Sugar or Original Pretzel and get mom one for free on Mother's Day.

When you take your mom to eat at participating Bar Louie restaurants, her entrée will be free with the purchase of an additional adult entrée.

Moms dining in at BJ's restaurants over Mother's Day weekend (May 11 and 12), will receive a free stemless wine glass, while supplies last.

If you want to treat your mom to a delicious meal at home, pre-order one of CPK's Meal Kits for 2 or 4 people, starting at $55. Choose from grilled chicken or salmon. Available only at participating locations.

Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating moms with a BOGO offer on May 10. Buy one Large Quick Chick, get another free at all locations. Offer valid for dine-in and drive-thru orders only.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will offer delectable 3-course menus for Mother’s Day weekend.

A new 3-course lunch menu starting at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, May 11, and 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12, along with a classic Surf & Turf 3-course menu available all weekend for $55 each.

Free wings for mom. When you dine-in on Mother's Day, buy 10 of any style of wings and get 10 free.

From now until May 12, KFC is offering a "real-talk" Mother's Day menu. The “Taste of Time-off Meal" includes four pieces of crispy fried chicken, two sides of mashed potatoes & gravy and two biscuits. The "Mom Appreciation Meal" includes eight fried chicken tenders, two large sides, four biscuits and four dipping sauces. There's also a "Eight Piece and Quiet Meal” and a “Dad’s In Charge of Dinner Meal.”

If you order delivery or schedule a pick-up, you can get a free 10 pc. KFC Saucy Nuggets with a minimum $10 purchase and 40% off a 12 pc. bucket of fried chicken breasts, thighs, drums and wings.

Now through May 13, when you buy a dozen cookies, get 4 additional classic cookies for free. To redeem, you must add the deal to your online cart or mention the deal in-store prior to checkout.

Panda Express wants to help you celebrate mom with "flavor and ease." Get a five-person family meal for $30 with the code THANKSMOM.

TCBY is celebrating moms by gifting them a free 6 oz. cup or cone of frozen yogurt on May 12.

For self-serve stores, toppings are included in the 6 ounces but customers will have to pay the difference if it weighs over the 6 ounces.

Twin Peaks will offer several drink specials on Mother's Day:

Half-priced wine by the glass

$5 red or white sangria

$5 Wycliff Brut Champagne by the glass

$5 mimosas

Get 20% off Mom's White Castle order on May 12. Use promo code WCMOM for online orders.