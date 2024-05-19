Rescue crews searching for missing 18-year-old fisher in Mountain Creek Lake

Dallas Police, Fire, and Rescue are searching for a young man who entered a spillway near the Mountain Creek Lake Dam Sunday afternoon and never resurfaced.

Police said the search is on for an 18-year-old man who went underwater in an area near South Merrifield Road and Keeneland Parkway around 4:17 p.m.

According to officers, a 911 caller called and told them that a man and his 18-year-old son were fishing in a shallow part of the water near the spillway when the son was pulled under and never came back up.

Rescue efforts were initiated using boats, sonar equipment, and drones. Authorities shut down the spillway to search for the young adult, but after hours of no luck, they suspended the search for the evening.

Dallas Police told NBC 5 they plan to resume the search Monday, May 20.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.