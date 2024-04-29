Tornadoes

How to help tornado victims in Texas, Oklahoma and the Midwest

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief efforts

By NBCDFW Staff

Photos and video of the damage left behind after tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma and the Midwest may leave you wondering what you can do to help.

AMERICAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF

The American Red Cross is among the first agencies to respond quickly when disaster strikes a community.

The Red Cross provides relief and recovery services, from sheltering and feeding residents affected by tornadoes to distributing clean-up supplies like shovels, rakes, tarps and work gloves.

Financial donations to the Red Cross also help provide emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters. 

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross, which is providing crucial assistance to residents in Texas and Oklahoma affected by tornadoes in recent days.

Click here to make a donation to the American Red Cross

Monetary donations help the Red Cross respond to whatever needs arise.

You can help people affected by tornadoes and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

