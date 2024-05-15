The next storm system to affect North Texas will begin to arrive late Wednesday night. However, the heaviest rain and most widespread thunderstorm activity will be on Thursday. The rain chances will diminish by Friday afternoon.

A few storms on Thursday could become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. While parts of North Texas are in a level two risk area, not everyone will have a severe storm.

In addition to the risk of a few severe storms, heavy rain and some flooding will also be possible. The greatest risk of flash flooding is in an area south of Dallas and Fort Worth. This area has already experienced heavy rainfall over the past couple of weeks.

The five-day rain potential ending on Saturday shows the DFW area has the possibility to receive one to two inches of rain, most of which will fall on Thursday and Thursday night. Higher amounts of more than two inches are possible farther southeast.

Rain chances will decrease by Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend looks dry and warm. Above-normal temperatures are expected next week leading up to the Memorial Day weekend.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

