Dallas reaches deal to keep Police Chief Eddie Garcia as top cop

Dallas reaches deal with Police Chief Eddie Garcia ensuring he'll stay until at least May 2027

Days after Dallas City Hall leaders say they'll do anything to keep Police Chief Eddie Garcia as the city's top cop, the City Council reached a deal to keep him in Dallas for several more years.

Garcia himself confirmed the information with a post on X reading simply: "Home = @DallasPD."

Last week rumors started swirling that Houston and Austin might be courting Garcia.

Interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the negotiation was complicated in a city press release.

"If this was NFL Football, we were able to keep Chief Garcia on the Dallas Team; he's the right quarterback to lead our police department. We certainly didn't want to lose him to free agency."

According to the news release, Garcia is committing to stay in Dallas until at least May 2027.

Garcia weighed in on the negotiation saying in the news release: "To live and work in Dallas is to love Dallas. This is the right place to complete my service, and I know your police officers are honored to serve Dallas residents. We will keep doing our jobs with excellence and results."

Garcia's salary remains $306,440 -- however, beginning in November, and every six months after, he'll receive a retention bonus of $10,000.

The deal goes on to cover early termination as well as a transition plan when Garcia decides to leave.

