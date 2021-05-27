NBC 5 announced the launch of “Inside the Storm,” a new, weekly flashback streaming series created specifically for NBC 5’s NBCDFW app, with new episodes released each Friday through June 25. NBC 5’s team of Weather Experts take you “Inside the Storm” for a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most destructive weather events to shake North Texas over the last five decades.

The NBCDFW app is available via phone and tablet and streaming through Peacock, Roku and Apple TV.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watch on your Roku device: add the NBC DFW channel to your collection, open the channel and select the Powerless playlist.

device: add the NBC DFW channel to your collection, open the channel and select the playlist. Watch on your Apple TV device: download the NBC DFW app to your collection, open the app and select the Powerless playlist.

“Earlier this spring, we launched ‘The Connection,’ offering our viewers another way to watch engaging, but quick and digestible news produced specifically for digital platforms,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We’re proud to reach into our archives to provide interesting content for a growing audience looking for content on streaming services with this severe weather-focused digital series, ‘Inside the Storm.’”

New episodes of NBC 5’s “Inside the Storm” premiered on the NBCDFW app and website in May, with four episodes viewable by Friday, May 28. Each episode ranges between 7-15 minutes and will be accessible for on-demand viewing. Catch up on available episodes today.

To watch via over-the-top (OTT) platforms, viewers must search “NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth or NBC 5 DFW” in the app store of their phone, tablet, Peacock, Roku or Apple TV; download the app, and they’ll be able to access past and current episodes of “Inside the Storm.” For complete instructions by device click here.

Full descriptions by episode provided below:

Episode 1: Hail & High Water: Inside the Storm

Description: Spring storms throw Fort Worth’s 1995 Mayfest celebration into chaos, pummelling crowds with grapefruit-sized hail. As the storms move east into Dallas, a deadly new threat emerges. By the time the night is over, 20 people lose their lives and storm warning standards are forever changed.

Features: David Finfrock, Deborah Ferguson

Available: May 21, 2021

Spring storms throw Fort Worth’s 1995 Mayfest celebration into chaos, pummeling crowds with softball-sized hail. As the storms move east into Dallas, a deadly new threat emerges. By time the night is over, 20 people lose their lives and storm warning systems are changed. NBC 5's David Finfrock and Deborah Ferguson take you Inside the Storm.

Episode 2: Cowboys Bubble Collapse: Inside the Storm

Description: Football drills turn to a sprint for safety when a severe storm brings a Cowboys practice facility crashing down in 2009. As players race to pull people from the wreckage, meteorologists race to figure out the cause.

Features: Samantha Davies

Available: May 21, 2021

Football drills turn into a sprint for safety when a severe storm brings a Cowboys practice facility crashing down in 2009. As players race to pull people from the wreckage, meteorologists rush to figure out what caused it. NBC 5’s Samantha Davies takes you Inside the Storm.

Episode 3: Direct Hit on Downtown: Inside the Storm

Description: A tornado strikes Fort Worth during rush hour in 2000, trapping people in skyscrapers. By the time it’s over, downtown looks like a war zone full of shattered glass and stunned survivors.

Features: David Finfrock, Scott Gordon

Available: May 28, 2021

Episode 4: Crane Catastrophe: Inside the Storm

Description: A rare severe storm barrels into North Texas in June 2019, and intense winds topple a massive construction crane in Deep Ellum. The twisted metal slices through apartments below and kills one woman.

Features: Rick Mitchell, Keisha Burns, Samantha Davies

Available: May 28, 2021

Episode 5: Texas Tornado Chase: Inside the Storm

Description: When a threat of severe storms looms in North Texas, the Texas Thunder Truck hits the road. The NBC 5 team finds itself on the trail of a violent tornado headed straight for Canton.

Features: Rick Mitchell, Grant Johnston

Available: June 4, 2021

Episode 6: Texas Burning: Inside the Storm

Description: Out-of-control wildfires scorch 4-million acres of Texas land in 2011. Drought, high winds and even a tropical storm fuel flames in some parts of the state. Fires spark panic at Possum Kingdom Lake – a favorite getaway – destroying homes and a state park.

Features: David Finfrock, Samantha Davies

Available: June 11, 2021

Episode 7: Big Game, Big Freeze: Inside the Storm

Description: Super Bowl XLV arrives in North Texas to fanfare and a historic February 2011 freeze. Record amounts of snow and ice paralyze cities, creating treacherous travel conditions for the teams and fans, as well as a dangerous delay at AT&T Stadium.

Features: Samantha Davies, Grant Johnston, Brian Curtis, Newy Scruggs, Noah Bullard

Available: June 18, 2021

Episode 8: Disaster at DFW Airport: Inside the Storm

Description: Moments before landing on a stormy day, high winds hit Delta 191 and the pilots lose control of the plane. The fiery 1985 crash kills 137 people and creates an urgent need for changes to keep passengers safe.

Features: Rick Mitchell, David Finfrock, Linda Angelle

Available: June 25, 2021