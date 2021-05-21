Millions of Texans without power – freezing, even dying, in homes with no heat. How did it happen in a state that's considered the power capital of the world?

From the first day of the February storm, NBC 5 Investigates has questioned officials, requested thousands of pages of documents, and traveled across the state and even the country searching for answers to how the crisis happened.

Now, in the series "Powerless," our reporting reveals why Texans had no warning that widespread power outages were on the way and just how long they would be without electricity.

In the series below, our team exposes the power plants and companies that left Texas in the dark twice in February and also in a previous winter storm in 2011. We travel to a harsh winter climate to see what Texas could do to make its power grid, and even wind power, more reliable. And we press state officials about whether their plans to fix the problems will really prevent a repeat crisis in the future.

Ongoing episodes of the series below will be added as our team continues to pursue the truth about this Texas tragedy that cost more than 150 lives and resulted in an estimated $100-200 billion in damage.

Why were Texans caught off guard by the massive power outages during February's winter storm?

Texas power companies promised to fix problems to prevent more power outages during a winter storm in 2011. But it happened again this year.

They live through brutal winters, year after year. But the lights stay on. NBC 5 investigates what Texas can learn from colder states to prevent future disasters.

NBC 5 Investigates traveled to a frigid wind farm to see how Texas could make wind power more reliable before the next winter storm.