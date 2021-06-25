NBC 5/KXAS released “Crossroads of Change: Botham’s Legacy,” a docuseries focused on the life, death, and legacy of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed by an off-duty Dallas police officer, Amber Guyger, in 2018.

A six-part episodic series on Roku and AppleTV and a single, one-hour program on Peacock, the streaming content is an in-depth look at what happened before and after the shooting, as well as present-day issues facing Dallas-Fort Worth’s Black communities.

See all episodes below

“Crossroads of Change: Botham’s Legacy” gives those watching an opportunity to experience who Botham Jean and Amber Guyger were before the night of the shooting, examine the seconds when their lives intersected, and the years-long journey of change for Jean’s family. The series explores themes of race in policing, a trauma in the Black community as Black Americans continue to be killed by police, and the legislative advances happening as a result of those deaths.

“The docuseries looks at the facts to address a series of issues that have received more attention over the past few years,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “The opportunity to create and share extended content like this is made possible by the diligent work of our journalists and producers.”

The NBCDFW app is available via phone and tablet and streaming through Peacock, Roku and Apple TV.

Full descriptions by episode provided below:

NBC 5 presents a six-part docuseries on the life of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Part One, titled “Two Distant Strangers,” explores the lives of Jean and Guyger before the shooting, as well as the tragedy that unfolded that night.

Episode 1: Two Distant Strangers

NBC 5 presents a six-part docuseries on the life of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Part Two, titled “Anatomy of a Mistake,” breaks down Amber Guyger’s murder trial.

Episode 2: Anatomy of a Mistake

NBC 5 presents a six-part docuseries on the life of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Part Three, titled “One Word,” examines the explosive moments after the guilty verdict was read.

Episode 3: One Word

NBC 5 presents a six-part docuseries on the life of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Part Four, titled “Waiting on the World to Change,” takes a close look at the affect Jean’s killing, and others like it, have on those close to the tragedy.

Episode 4: Waiting on the World to Change

NBC 5 presents a six-part docuseries on the life of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Part Five, titled “Black and Blue,” discusses the line balance Black law enforcement officers navigate after killings like Jean’s.

Episode 5: Black and Blue

NBC 5 presents a six-part docuseries on the life of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Part Six, titled “The Crossroads,” navigates the changes that have happened since Jean’s murder and looks at what his family still hopes to accomplish.

Episode 6: The Crossroads

