The North Richland Hills Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Assistant Police Chief Kevin Palmer who collapsed while on duty last week.

Palmer will be remembered on Thursday, May 9, with a procession followed by a funeral at Keystone Church in Keller.

The community is invited to pay their respects along the procession route, which will leave the Lucas Funeral Home, located 1321 Precinct Line Road in Hurst, on Thursday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The procession will depart south on Precinct Line Road, turn west on Bedford Euless Road, south on Melbourne Road, west on Pipeline Road, continue onto Glenview Drive, north on City Point Drive, east on Boulevard 26, and finally turn north as it reaches Davis Boulevard. It will continue north on Davis Boulevard to 1709 in Southlake, turning west and ending at Keystone Church, where the Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The North Richland Hills Police Department asked that the Celebration of Life only be attended by family, friends, and fellow public safety personnel.

Palmer's interment will occur at the I.O.O.F. Westlake Cemetery immediately following the Celebration of Life, where Assistant Chief Palmer will receive full police honors.

According to police, Palmer collapsed inside the North Richland Hills Police Department while on duty on the Tuesday, April 30.

Police said CPR was administered immediately with the use of an AED, and Palmer was transported by the North Richland Hills Fire Department to Medical City North Hills Hospital. Palmer was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day, police said.

“Assistant Chief Kevin Palmer was such an integral person within our police department family it will be hard to think about him not being a part of our leadership team," Police Chief Mike Young said. "Kevin was a truly incredible person in every part of his life and our department greatly mourns his loss.”

Palmer, an Air Force veteran, was hired by the North Richland Hills Police Department as a police officer in February 2004. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2012, Lieutenant in 2018, Captain in 2020 and Assistant Police Chief in July 2023. As Assistant Chief, Palmer oversaw the department’s patrol, traffic, SWAT and criminal investigations.

Palmer received more than 40 police service awards during his time with the North Richland Hills Police Department. He was also a 2021 graduate of the PERF - Senior Management Institute of Police, and a 2021 graduate of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.

Palmer leaves behind his wife and two sons. Mayor Oscar Trevino directed that flags at city facilities be lowered until the day of interment.

“Kevin will be remembered with fondness, respect, and gratitude for his service and contributions to our community,” Mayor Trevino said. “Throughout his career, he was recognized with numerous awards and commendations. He was a dedicated servant leader and cherished member of our community and Police Department who will be terribly missed.”