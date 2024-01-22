Phone scam impersonates North Richland Hills Police

North Richland Hills Police are investigating a phone scam that is impersonating the police department.

Several people called NRH Police to ask if the calls were legitimate, which is how the department became aware of the scam. The police department released a statement on X Monday to inform people of the scam.

Police say the caller identifies themself as an officer of NRH Police and then gives different scenarios that end with asking victims for their financial information.

NRH Police stressed that they will not call and ask for people's financial information.

This is being investigated by the police department and NRH Police asks those who have received one of these calls to contact criminal investigations at 817-427-7030.