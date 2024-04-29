Beloved teacher's aide reported missing found dead in Frisco, police say

Frisco Police have confirmed the person found dead in a car at an apartment complex on Monday is a mother and teacher's aide who mysteriously disappeared for more than a week.

Kylie Doyle, 31, of Plano, was last seen leaving Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, April 19. The wife and mother of three worked at the school as a special education aide.

Doyle, who also went by her married name Lang, did not return to work that day, nor did she return home or contact her family. Her husband reported her missing the following day, Saturday, April 20.

Investigators said they searched for Doyle's car, described as a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a broken right-side mirror and a white decal on the back.

According to Frisco Police, the department received information about a vehicle that matched the description of Doyle's car parked at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Wade Boulevard.

A Frisco officer and Plano Police detective arrived and found the missing woman's car. Doyle's body was discovered inside with “no signs of foul play,” police said.

As of Monday, authorities said the cause of Doyle's death was still pending, and they are investigating it as an "unattended death."

NBC 5's Maria Guerrero previously spoke with Doyle's parents about their missing daughter, and they said they found her disappearance mysterious.

"It would be unusual for her to leave that early in the day," said Michael Doyle, Kylie's father.

"She would typically leave after class, which would be around 3 p.m., so it was unusual to leave, and speculation would say maybe she went out to lunch or whatever, but I can't speculate."

According to the parents, they had their last conversation with Kylie three weeks before her disappearance. Michael also told NBC 5 that he received a message from her on the day she went missing, saying she was busy and would contact them over the weekend.

An active investigation of the case is still underway. Anyone with information about Doyle's death is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 971-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or downloading the Frisco PD app.