The names have literally been counted in Texas. The Social Security Administration released the official list of the Top Five Baby Names in Texas for 2023 and Liam and Emma are tops.

When it comes to girls' names the list is largely the same as in 2022 but with names changing position in popularity. Olivia and Emma switched places making Emma tops for girls. Emma was last No. 1 in 2019 while Olivia had been in the top spot for three years straight. Olivia remains the most popular name nationwide.

In Texas, the same five names have appeared at the top of the list since 2019 with names only moving one position each year. In 2023 Camila remained in third place, while Mia and Isabella swapped positions.

Top 5 Baby Girl Names in Texas in 2023

Emma Olivia Camila Mia Isabella

Liam has been the go-to name for boys since 2018, followed by Noah which was last No. 1 since 2017. The same trend is true nationwide.

Mateo held on to the third spot in Texas with only Santiago and Sebastian switching positions. Santiago moved ahead of Sebastian.

Top 5 Baby Boy Names in Texas in 2023

Liam Noah Mateo Santiago Sebastian

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880 which can all be checked out online. At the time of a child's birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child's Social Security card, thus making Social Security America's source for the most popular baby names.