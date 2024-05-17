This weekend, DFW will be taken over by one of the biggest extravaganza's in western sports.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals will kick off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Two years ago, the top competition in the rodeo world chose DFW as its new home after moving out of Las Vegas.

The jam-packed weekend will start with Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo at 7:45 p.m. Friday. The event transforms rodeo into a team format, with six teams set to go head-to-head in drag racing style format. Dozens of World Champions will be competing for legendary coaches vying for their share of the $1 million purse. Along with the competition, the event will feature entertainment icon Kid Rock live in concert.

Then it all comes down to the Championship on May 18 and May 19. Nightly, each of the 25 riders will attempt two bulls.

Click here to see the schedule.

NBC 5's Alanna Quillen spoke to Linsay Rosser Sumpter, Commissioner of Women's Rodeo World Championship, about the event.

A championship ticket purchase also includes access to Cole Hauser’s Ultimate Tailgate Party, which will take over the AT&T Stadium's East Plaza on Saturday, May 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event features the Yellowstone star for a one-of-a-kind celebration.

During the finals competition, many North Texans will be rooting for one of their own. John Crimber, at just 18-years old, is bull riding prodigy and lives in Decatur. He has delivered a season for the ages in his own right, winning his career-first Unleash The Beast event as he attempts to become the youngest World Champion in PBR history.

When the dust settles on Championship Sunday, PBR will not only crown the 2024 PBR World Champion, who will earn the coveted gold buckle and $1 million bonus but also 2024 World Finals event winner, 2024 World Champion Bull, 2024 Rookie of the Year and more.

The PBR Finals competitions begin on Saturday at 7:45pm and on Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

There are still some tickets available. To buy tickets, click here.