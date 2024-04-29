Family Dollar manager assaulted during robbery, Fort Worth Police say

Fort Worth Police are trying to identify and track down a man who assaulted a store manager during a robbery at a Family Dollar on April 21.

It happened at the store in the 1700 block of Sycamore School Road around 8:20 p.m. On April 29, Fort Worth Police posted details on social media, accompanied by a surveillance image of the suspect.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with two other men and stuffed merchandise into his hoodie pocket. He then exited the store without paying for the items.

Officers said the store manager confronted the man outside of the store, and the suspect punched him in the head several times, causing him pain and injury.

The man in the image is believed to be 17 to 19 years old and was wearing a red hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect's name or who has information about the suspect is urged to call Detective Olson at 817-392-4377.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.