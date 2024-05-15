How many golfers make the cut at the PGA Championship?

Another major championship is up for grabs this week.

Just over a month after Scottie Scheffler claimed his second green jacket at the Masters, the second major tournament of the year will get underway Thursday with the 2024 PGA Championship.

Reigning tournament champion Brooks Koepka is looking to go back-to-back for a second time in his career. Koepka was a repeat PGA Championship winner in 2018 and 2019 before recapturing the title last year.

Koepka is one of 156 golfers competing in the 72-hole tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. However, not everyone in the field will get to play all four rounds.

Here's what to know about cuts at the PGA Championship:

How is the cut line determined at the PGA Championship?

The top 70 golfers, plus ties, will advance to the final two rounds of the PGA Championship.

What is the PGA Championship cut line in 2024?

This year's cut line won't be known until after the conclusion of Friday's second round.

What was the PGA Championship cut line last year?

The 2023 PGA Championship had a cut line of 5 over, though the tournament was held at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The last time the PGA Championship was played at Valhalla, which came in 2014, the cut line was 1 over.

When is the 2024 PGA Championship?

The 2024 PGA Championship runs from Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19.

NBC Sports' Jay Croucher previews the 2024 PGA Championship.