Gov. Abbott pardons man convicted of killing BLM protester in Austin

Daniel Perry had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed demonstrator in Austin in 2020

By The Associated Press and NBCDFW Staff

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned an ex-Army sergeant Thursday who was convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin in 2020.

Abbott announced the pardon just minutes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously recommended that Perry be pardoned and his firearms rights be restored.

Perry was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2023 for fatally shooting an armed demonstrator in Austin in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. Following the conviction, the governor ordered the board to review Perry’s case and said he would sign a pardon if recommended.

"I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry," Abbott tweeted on April 8, 2023.

Abbott said in a statement Thursday the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles "conducted an exhaustive review" of Perry's history and the case and that they recommended a full pardon and restoration of his full civil rights of citizenship."

"Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground' laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney," Abbott said. "I thank the board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation."

On Thursday afternoon, Abbott shared on X his proclamation granting the pardon.

The board, which is appointed by the governor, announced its recommendation in a message posted on the agency website.

Abbott’s demand for a review of Perry’s case followed pressure from former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, who on national television had urged the Republican governor to intervene after the sergeant was convicted at trial in April 2022.

Perry was sentenced to 25 years in prison after prosecutors used his social media history and text messages to portray him as a racist who may commit violence again.

NBC 5 and The Associated Press

