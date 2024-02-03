North Richland Hills

Man charged in fatal North Richland Hills shooting

By NBCDFW Staff

A close-up photo of police lights by night
Getty Images

A Tarrant County man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man dead in North Richland Hills Friday afternoon.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, 25-year-old Michael J. Williams is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Tarrant County Jail

The fatal shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Buenos Aires Drive.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police said after receiving reports of a shooting, they quickly arrived at the scene and took Williams into custody.

Officers also found the 25-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died from his injuries.

Williams is booked at the Tarrant County Jail on his charge. A bond has not been set.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Entertainment 2 hours ago

Texas BBQ pitmaster on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'

Dallas Chamber Symphony 8 hours ago

Jaewon Wee, winner of Dallas International Violin Competition, performs with the Dallas Chamber Symphony

The name of the victim will be released to the public pending notification of next of kin, police said.

North Richland Hills Police are still investigating the deadly shooting.

This article tagged under:

North Richland HillsTarrant CountyHomicideshootingsNorth Richland Hills Police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us