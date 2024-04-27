Emergency supplies sold ‘Tax Free' this weekend in Texas

With the threat of severe weather a near-constant at this time of year in Texas, the state is encouraging people to stock up on emergency supplies this weekend by removing the requirement to pay sales tax on many items.
The 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 27 until midnight on Monday, April 29.
This is the list of eligible items:
If the item is less than $3,000:
- Portable generators
If the item is less than $300:
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
If the item is less than $75:
- Axes
- Batteries (AAA, AA, C cell, D cell, 9 volt & 6 volt)
- Can openers (nonelectric)
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage (nonelectric)
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products (reusable and artificial)
- Light sources (candles, flashlights, lanterns)
- Mobile telephone batteries and chargers
- Radios (including two-way and weather band radios)
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and plastic sheeting
If you pay sales tax on these items during the holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax.
For more information and to check product eligibility head to comptroller.texas.gov.