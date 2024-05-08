DFW area ‘Take a Plant, Leave a Plant' shares love of gardening

With spring in full swing, many gardeners are tending to plants. The hobby is good for the yard and the soul but can be tough on a budget. That's one of the reasons why 'Take a Plant, Leave a Plant' started in one Denton front yard.

"Everyone deserves a chance to enjoy plants and be in that hobby, regardless of your income," Take a Plant, Leave a Plant Denton founder Helen Sanderson said. "There is just something so magical about growing something."

Sanderson started her front yard plant share stand in 2020 during the pandemic.

"I think that they are partly what got me through that period of isolation," Sanderson said. "I think that there is something intimate about it being in a neighborhood and in a community that adds to the special aspect of it."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Like a neighborhood sidewalk library, but for plants, visitors can donate what they don't want and take what they do. Since the Take a Plant, Leave a Plant Denton started, about a dozen others have sprouted up across DFW.

"Why not share with people who have the same interest instead of just throwing them away," Take a Plant, Leave a Plant Lewisville host Merida Cervantes said.

Cervantes' added a sidewalk library with books about gardening and a community garden to her Take a Plant, Leave a Plant Lewisville. She says the community is growing something more lasting than plants.

"A lot of people who are obsessed with plants just cling to each other," Cervantes said. "I've watched the friendships grow in this group."

Both Denton and Lewisville Take a Plant, Leave a Plant have Facebook groups where advice and gardening tips are shared.

Take a Plant, Leave a Plant Denton and Lewisville are hosting a 'Swap and Shop' on May 25 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event benefits the Shiloh Fields Community Garden.