Dallas residents dealing with trees on houses and a lot of storm debris cleanup

Alma Ramirez and her family were home sleeping when a large tree fell on it.

She said she heard a large, scary boom and that it felt like the house moved. Fortunately, no one was hurt. But she's left unable to go into certain parts of the house for now.

“Only two rooms are available because we [are] scared about this,” Ramirez said. “It’s too heavy. June 2, they can come to look [at] what happened.”

Many others faced the same fate.

“I had about a 1500-pound limb fall on the front of my house and I’m getting a tarp and steel wool to keep the critters out and the rain later,” Trey Segner said.

The City of Dallas said there are still more than 900 open service calls for debris and blocked roads. They have 42 crews working 24 hours to get roads cleared.

It's a busy time for them and tree service companies.

“Nonstop calls,” owner of JD’s Tree Service Greg Dobbs said. “Probably fielded about 80 calls. Lots of trees on power lines, blocking driveways, people can’t get out.”

Homeowners are now trying to figure out what to do next with insurance and cleaning up.

“I tried to get help from somebody, but it’s too much money,” Ramirez said.

Yet through it all, they remain thankful.

“It’s an inconvenience,” Segner said. “I know a lot of people are worse off so we are just glad everybody is safe and OK.”