North Texas storms: Who can apply for FEMA help and how to get started

North Texans with storm damage in Collin, Cooke, Denton, and Montague Counties can now apply for financial assistance through FEMA.

FEMA may help with expenses like temporary housing and emergency home repairs. Some people may also qualify for help with medical or funeral costs.

Read on for more information about how to get started.

HOW TO APPLY

FEMA said it may help with expenses that aren’t already covered by insurance. If you don’t have insurance or don’t have enough insurance, you may have eligible expenses. FEMA said it won’t pay your insurance deductible, but it would consider other expenses.

“If you had to relocate due to damage to your property and you've been staying in a hotel, some of that assistance from FEMA can help reimburse you,” said FEMA Spokesperson Craig Browning. “Uniforms for school, uniforms for work, those kinds of expenses insurance may not pick up. That's where FEMA can maybe help jump-start that recovery and give you that extra boost.”

You can start your application online or through FEMA’s mobile app. FEMA’s telephone helpline is answered from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can dial 800-621-3362.

ELIGIBILITY QUESTIONS

Browning said FEMA will ask if at least one person in the household has a Social Security number.

It will also look for verification you lived in the declared disaster area. You can find an application checklist here.

FEMA said it typically verifies home occupancy through an automated public records search. If it can’t, FEMA said it will contact applicants for more information.

If an inspection of a property is required, Browning said FEMA will send an inspector in person.

“The inspection process typically is in about three to four days after you apply,” explained Browning. “You will receive a telephone call. In most cases, it's from an unknown number, but those inspectors will reach out to you.”

Browning said the inspector isn’t authorized to make decisions about your assistance application. The amount of financial help would depend on each person and circumstance.

“FEMA needs to know how this storm affected you and affected your family, because everybody's different,” said Browning.

FEMA said it would not pay for assistance until your insurance determines what it will pay.

“If you happen to receive the letter that says that you're currently ineligible, don’t stop there, don’t lose hope,” said Browning. “Read that letter because it will tell you exactly what we need to move your application forward. In most cases, it's because you indicated that maybe you had insurance, and we're just needing that determination letter from your insurance company to move that application along.”

Note that FEMA won’t reach out to you or show up at your property unless you’ve applied. If someone contacts you, claiming to represent FEMA and you have not applied for assistance, Browning said contact law enforcement and let FEMA know.

