UPS worker dies in freak accident after falling into trash compactor at Dallas facility

Authorities have released the name of a United Parcel Service worker who died after falling into a trash compactor at one of the company's facilities in Dallas last week.

Juan Chavez, 68, was found dead at the bottom of a garbage compactor at the UPS facility in the 10100 block of Monroe Drive by responding Dallas Fire-Rescue EMTs and police on Thursday, May 16.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told NBC 5 that emergency personnel were called to the building shortly before 11 a.m. following reports of an industrial accident involving an individual who fell into the compactor.

The agency's Urban Search and Rescue Team went to the scene to help extricate Chavez, whose condition was unknown at the time of the incident.

Chavez was pronounced dead once first responders arrived.

UPS released a statement on Thursday following the employee's tragic death.

"We are saddened to hear of the accident involving a vendor for UPS this (Thursday) morning in Dallas. We’re working with authorities to investigate and defer additional questions to the responding authorities."