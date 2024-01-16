Longtime North Richland Hills mayor stepping down after 10 terms

After 25 years serving North Richland Hills, Mayor Oscar Trevino says he will not seek an 11th term this spring.

Trevino joined the City Council in 1999 and was elected mayor in 2002.

“I am incredibly grateful for the residents of North Richland Hills and the trust they have bestowed in me to represent them for a quarter century," Trevino said in a letter to the community. “It has been the honor of my life to serve our community over the past 25 years."

In a statement from the city, Trevino said his crowning achievements were investments in infrastructure, parks, equipment and staff, including expanding the police and fire departments, building a new library, recreation center, senior center, animal shelter, police station, fire stations and city hall, along with more than 20 parks and trails and improvements to Iron Horse Golf Course and NRH2O Family Water Park.

"While DFW has become the 4th largest metropolitan area in the country and North Richland Hills has grown from 55,000 to over 70,000 residents during my time in office, our city continues to be a family-friendly community and a wonderful place to call home. I am proud of the work we have done together to manage the growth and improve North Richland Hills.”

Read Mayor Oscar Trevino’s entire message on the city’s website.