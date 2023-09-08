Texas Lottery

McKinney resident claims $17 million Lotto Texas jackpot sold in Dallas

The winner took home more than $6 million after matching all six numbers drawn (10-14-17-31-38-48) in Aug. 2023.

By NBCDFW Staff

Nearly a month after the winning numbers were drawn, a McKinney resident has come forward as the victor of August's $17 million Lotto Texas jackpot.

The Texas Lottery said the winner, who remained anonymous, bought their ticket at a 7-Eleven store on the 76000 block of Campbell Road in Dallas.

Their chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-17-31-38-48), which were drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The annuitized prize was worth $17 million over 30 years, but the player selected the cash value option, dropping the prize to $9,784,117.86 before taxes.

According to lottery officials, the winner told them they became overwhelmed and nervous and called their girlfriend when they saw they won.

The player told Texas Lottery they plan to buy a new home and retire.

