North Texan claims $8 million Lotto Texas® Jackpot

A North Texas resident claimed a Lotto Texas® jackpot prize worth an estimated annuitized $8 million for the drawing held on June 17.

The Weatherford resident selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and the claimant received $4,784,297.17 before taxes.

While the claimant wanted to remain anonymous, we know the ticket was purchased at Tiger Mart 51, located at 102 E. Interstate 20, in Weatherford.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38).

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.