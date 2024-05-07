Dallas priest arrested on allegations of inappropriate contact with two minors

Garland Police arrested a priest with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas on Monday, on two counts of indecency with a child.

Ricardo Reyes Mata is facing allegations of inappropriate contact after two minors reported an incident that happened when he made a visit to a residence in Garland, according to Garland Police.

Garland Police Ricardo Reyes Mata

Upon learning of the report, diocesan officials filed a report with Child Protective Services and law enforcement, according to a statement from the Diocese of Dallas. The 34-year-old was also immediately removed from all public ministry.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We are grateful for law enforcement’s thorough response,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

Mata was ordained in 2022.

Mata was appointed Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Dallas in July of 2023. He also served as Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish in Allen. Mata was also Chaplain of Bishop Dunne High School, according to records on the Cathedral of Guadalupe's website.

Mata is currently in the Garland Detention Center with bonds set at $75,000 and $100,000, police say.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.