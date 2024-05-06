Lights Out, DFW! is asking for volunteers

What to Know Peak spring bird migration is from April 19 through May 12.

Billions of birds migrate through Texas and are subject to light pollution.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is the third most dangerous for bird migration.

The Lights Out initiative needs North Texans' help.

Spring bird migration is underway, and many Texans are helping by turning off non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Now the initiative is looking for volunteers to help with collision monitoring efforts in Fort Worth and Dallas. Volunteers help save stunned or injured birds, gather valuable data for research, and promote a darker night sky in our community.

Volunteers can sign up at tcatexas.org.

Spring migration happens from March 1 through June 15, and the peak migration period is April 19 through May 12.

The Lights Out initiative from the National Audubon Society, Audubon Texas and Texan by Nature is an educational campaign of awareness and action to help protect migratory birds by turning off lights at night.