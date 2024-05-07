Family of woman found shot to death in burning home speaks out; Police plan press conference

Duncanville police are expected to release more information about the discovery of a woman found shot to death inside her burning home.

The woman, identified by relatives as Regina Phillips, had just celebrated her 55th birthday.

“I'm really numb,” said Phillips’s youngest daughter Jessica Phillips.

She says she was close with her mother and that they lived together in the Duncanville condo where Regina Phillips was found just after 6 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“In my room, in my bed. That hurts knowing who did it and I was around him, having conversations while my mom was at work, I don’t know, it’s just a different kind of hurt,” said Phillips.

Her mom, she says, worked nearly 20 years for CPS. Her love of kids was apparent at work and home, according to relatives.

“She loved us unconditionally and she showed us every day,” said Phillips.

She says she last saw her mom Sunday after her mom and mom’s boyfriend got into an argument at the condo.

Police were called but they said they left after it was determined that no crime was committed.

A little more than 12 hours later, firefighters would return, removing Regina Phillips’ body from her burning home to find she'd been shot in the head.

“What happened? What time?” asked Phillips.



They're among the many questions that remain unanswered.

Phillips says she rushed to the scene after learning there was an emergency at home. After arriving, she says she spoke with the man police later described as a 'person of interest' in the case. Relatives say the person was Regina Phillips’s boyfriend.

“I asked him where my mom was and he shrugged his shoulders,” recalled Phillips.

Police say the person of interest, who has not been identified by police, was taken into custody on unrelated charges after the person left the scene then returned.

“You just violated somebody. Not only have you messed up our lives. You messed up yours, as well,” said Regina’s sister Tasheana Brown.

Tasheana and Sable Brown say their sister was the life of the party and was known for wearing high heels, pearls, and her heart on her sleeve.

“I'm going to miss the unconditional love that she gave, the compassion,” said Sable Brown.