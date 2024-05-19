D.R. Horton, founder of nation's largest homebuilder, dies

Donald R. Horton, founder of the Arlington company that leads the nation in homebuilding and bears his name, died suddenly Thursday night.

Horton, 74, was involved in the real estate and homebuilding industries since 1972. He built his first home in Fort Worth in 1978, kickstarting his housing empire. Company representatives told The Dallas Morning News that Horton was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Horton is survived by his wife, Marty, and their children Ryan and Reagan as well as four grandchildren: Douglas, Madeline, Derek, and Shelby.

Details on a public memorial event to honor Horton will be made available at a later date, the company said in a news release.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Read the full article from our partners at The Dallas Morning News at dallasnews.com.