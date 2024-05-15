Not one, not two but 75 snakes were released into the wild by the Fort Worth Zoo on May 9.

The zoo released Louisiana pine snakes into the Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana. The snakes are an endangered species and one of the rarest snakes in North America, according to the zoo.

These are the most snakes the zoo has ever released since the start of their conservation program in 2015.

Photos: Fort Worth Zoo releases 75 snakes into the wild

In total, 229 Louisiana pine snakes have been released by the Fort Worth Zoo for the duration of the program.

The snakes released on May 9 hatched in 2023 and were raised at the zoo until they reached the age they could survive in the wild alone at.

Videos shared with NBC 5 show some of the snakes that were released.

Videos show the endangered Louisiana pine snakes getting released.

The Fort Worth Zoo is one of four places in the United States that has the Louisiana pine snake species.