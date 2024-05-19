Dallas Mavericks start the Western Conference Finals with away game

The Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Oklahoma Thunder Saturday night.

A Sunday night game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves determines which team the Mavericks will play on Wednesday.

Currently, the Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied 3-3 in the conference semifinals.

The Western Conference Finals will tip off with an away game for the Mavericks.

When do the Mavs play next?

And here's a look at the schedule details for the West Finals (* = if necessary):