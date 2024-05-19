Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks start the Western Conference Finals with away game

After a Saturday night win over the Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks are heading to the Western Conference Finals

By NBCDFW Staff

The Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Oklahoma Thunder Saturday night.

A Sunday night game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves determines which team the Mavericks will play on Wednesday.

Currently, the Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied 3-3 in the conference semifinals.

The Western Conference Finals will tip off with an away game for the Mavericks.

When do the Mavs play next?

And here's a look at the schedule details for the West Finals (* = if necessary):

  • Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Away
  • Game 2: Friday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Away
  • Game 3: Sunday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Home
  • Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Home
  • Game 5*: Thursday, May 30 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Away
  • Game 6*: Saturday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Home
  • Game 7*: Monday, June 3 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) - Away

