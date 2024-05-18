North Richland Hills family seeks justice after teen killed in hit-and-run

Leo Galvan stands in his cousin's room at their Irving house amid hundreds of pieces of Legos.

“These Legos right here, he wouldn’t let anybody touch them," the 14-year-old said.

Luis Luna's room is covered with hundreds of pieces of Legos. His school IDs still dangle from his window, and his backpack still hangs by the front door. But Luis isn't here.

“I don’t want to believe it, you know," Galvan said.

Galvan and his older brother grew up with Luis, living next door to each other for much of their lives.

Galvan said his older brother, who is 18, and Luis, who is 16, went to a concert together on Thursday.

Luis Anthony Luna and his mom. ()

He said Luis thought the concert was too loud and left. His family ended up searching for him for hours.

North Richland Hills Police said around 8:45 p.m. that night, Luis was walking in the 8600 block of Airport Freeway when a driver hit him and fled the scene.

They said Luis died from his injuries at the hospital.

“How can he sleep at night?” said Galvan, a message to the driver. “How do you go to sleep after that? You hit someone, and you left.”

Police said they've found the suspect's car and have identified a person of interest but have not yet announced any arrests.

They are still asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of the crash to call the department at 817-281-1000.

Luis Luna (right) with his 9-year-old sister (middle), and 4-year-old brother (left). ()

Galvan said his family wants justice for Luis, who is left only with the items that remind them of their loved one—dinosaurs, running bibs, and organic food—in his room.

Galvan said his cousin was a quiet teen who loved to build Legos, cook for his family, and hang out with his cousins.

He also had dreams of joining the army.

Luis Luna (left), Leo Galvan (center), and Galvan's older brother (right) ()

But although Luis grew up with his cousins, he will never get the chance to grow old with them.

"Anytime, honestly, it could be night. It could be morning, it could be anytime, he would just come randomly. Yeah, I guess that won’t happen anymore," Galvan said.