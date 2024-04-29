Bad Bunny Dallas concert moved for Mavericks, Clippers playoff game

Bad Bunny fans were notified Monday that one of the Most Wanted Tour Dallas dates had been rescheduled.

In a note on Ticketmaster, the American Airlines Center said moved the concert up from Friday May 3 to Thursday May 2 for the Mavericks v. Clippers game.

Currently, the Mavericks and Clippers are 2-2 in the round one Playoffs. The concert was rescheduled for a potential Game 6.

Bad Bunny was scheduled to play at the Mavericks' home stadium on Friday and Saturday, and the May 4 date has remained the same.

Previously purchased tickets for the May 3 concert will be honored for the new May 2 and ticket holders can expect to be notified via point of purchase.

For more information about rescheduled events check help.ticketmaster.com.