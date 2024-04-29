Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Dallas concert moved for Mavericks, Clippers playoff game

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

Bad Bunny fans were notified Monday that one of the Most Wanted Tour Dallas dates had been rescheduled.

In a note on Ticketmaster, the American Airlines Center said moved the concert up from Friday May 3 to Thursday May 2 for the Mavericks v. Clippers game.

Currently, the Mavericks and Clippers are 2-2 in the round one Playoffs. The concert was rescheduled for a potential Game 6.

Bad Bunny was scheduled to play at the Mavericks' home stadium on Friday and Saturday, and the May 4 date has remained the same.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Previously purchased tickets for the May 3 concert will be honored for the new May 2 and ticket holders can expect to be notified via point of purchase.

For more information about rescheduled events check help.ticketmaster.com.

This article tagged under:

Bad BunnyDallas Mavericks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us